Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network - October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

This episode features Crystal Sorrow, chief executive officer of the Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network serving Alachua, Bradford and Union counties. Domestic Violence affects more than 12 million people a year in the US, and so far this year, Peaceful Paths has provided residential and outreach programs to 1,100 survivors and their children. The agency dedicates efforts to increasing safety, support and paths to self-sufficiency for every survivor.

Peaceful Paths also offers a helpline that is available to survivors and allies seeking assistance 24/7 and all services are free and confidential. Sorrow shares information on activities for Domestic Violence Awareness Month including the Strength in Strides Awareness Walk, the annual Guest Chefs gathering and other fundraising events.

Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network

www.peacefulpaths.org

