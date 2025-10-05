Lee Ann Chesterfield, UF Harn Museum of Art 35th Anniversary

This episode features Lee Ann Chesterfield, director of the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida. Since opening in 1990, the Harn Museum of Art has been a cornerstone of the North Central Florida arts and culture ecosystem. The mission is to inspire, educate and enrich people’s lives through art. The Harn uses the power of the visual arts to open conversations about our shared cultural history and contemporary issues through exhibitions, collections and programming. The Harn contains ten galleries that feature dedicated space for their African, Asian, modern and contemporary art, and photography collections. As the museum enters its 35th year, renovations include gallery expansion and relocation of the café, gift shop and staff offices.

Chesterfield shares information on Museum Nights, Art after Dark and current and upcoming exhibits. Admission to the museum is free and parking is available even during the renovation process.

Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art

UF Cultural Plaza

3259 Hull Road

Gainesville

www.harn.ufl.edu

