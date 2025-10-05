WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Lee Ann Chesterfield, UF Harn Museum of Art 35th Anniversary

By Sue Wagner
Published October 5, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The front exterior view of the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida.
The Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida.

This episode features Lee Ann Chesterfield, director of the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida. Since opening in 1990, the Harn Museum of Art has been a cornerstone of the North Central Florida arts and culture ecosystem. The mission is to inspire, educate and enrich people’s lives through art. The Harn uses the power of the visual arts to open conversations about our shared cultural history and contemporary issues through exhibitions, collections and programming. The Harn contains ten galleries that feature dedicated space for their African, Asian, modern and contemporary art, and photography collections. As the museum enters its 35th year, renovations include gallery expansion and relocation of the café, gift shop and staff offices.

Chesterfield shares information on Museum Nights, Art after Dark and current and upcoming exhibits. Admission to the museum is free and parking is available even during the renovation process.

Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art
UF Cultural Plaza
3259 Hull Road
Gainesville
www.harn.ufl.edu

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required