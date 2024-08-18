WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Tim Miller, Chief Meteorologist and Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Director

By Sue Wagner
Published August 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
This episode features the new WUFT and WRUF Chief Meteorologist and director of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Tim Miller. FPREN is a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation information to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events. FPREN also provides weather forecasts and storm tracking to broadcast stations in the South Carolina Education Television Network.

Veteran meteorologist Tim Miller shares information on his weather career, discusses the forecast for the 2024 hurricane season and provides information and shares the WUFT and FPREN weather resources available on-air, online and from the free Florida Storms app available for iPhone and Android devices.

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
