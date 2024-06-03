Hurricane season preview from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Interim Chief Meteorologist Megan Borowski and meteorologist William Maxham talk with host Sue Wagner about the forecast for the 2024 hurricane season and the likelihood for major storms and tropical disturbances to impact the counties served by WUFT. They also share the weather resources available on-air, online and from the free Florida Storms app available for iPhone and Android devices.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network — known as FPREN — is a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation information to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events. FPREN also provides weather forecasts and storm tracking to broadcast stations in the South Carolina Education Television Network.