Starke city commission advances plan to limit mayor's authority

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Starke city commissioners have approved the first reading last month of an ordinance that would place limits on the authority of the mayor.

The decision comes after voters approved a new charter in a mid-August referendum that will redefine city officials’ roles. According to city commissioners, the ordinance would remove the mayor’s power to fire or suspend city officers. It would also remove the mayor’s authority to appoint special officers and give orders to police.

The goal of the new ordinance is to bring the city code in line with that revised charter. The mayor himself — along with the commissioners — approved the first reading. There was no debate. City officials say the ordinance still needs further action from commissioners before it becomes final.