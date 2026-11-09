Golf tournament honors veterans, law enforcement and first responders ahead of Veterans Day

Before the first golf ball was struck at Turkey Creek Golf Course on Sunday morning, the sound of “Taps” served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers, first responders and army veterans.

The 33rd annual Fourth Degree Assembly Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament, held on the Sunday before Veterans Day in Alachua, benefited five organizations: Veterans Groups of Alachua County, Special Olympics, Circle of Hope, Catholic Charities and A Woman’s Answer.

The registration fee was $400 for a team of four people, and the field included Special Olympics athletes, local business owners and law enforcement officials, among others. In addition to a traditional 18-hole contest, the event featured a “closest to the hole” competition as well.

An hour after registration, Joshua Taylor, a former Alachua County sheriff's deputy who served for 15 years and worked for the University of Florida Police Department, serenaded the crowd with a touching rendition of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.

The event had over 100 attendees, including a surprise appearance from the University of Florida’s mascots Albert and Alberta. For Taylor, the performance meant much more than entertaining the crowd.

Joshua Taylor performs the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the 33rd annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at Turkey Creek Golf Course in Alachua, Florida. The ceremony honored veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Klatsky)

“Anytime that I can sing for these guys, veterans, military, law enforcement, first responders, it always means a whole bunch to me,” Taylor said.

The ceremony was especially meaningful to event organizer Burt Wetherington, who has a personal connection to military service through his brother, a member of the U.S. Air Force.

“We dedicated this ceremony to honoring all of our law enforcement, first responders and veterans,” Wetherington said.

Wetherington took the reins as event organizer from Mark Pelletti, who held the title for the last 12 tournaments before this one.

Sunday’s tournament also honored the memory of Father Roland Julien, who founded the event 33 years ago, according to Wetherington.

Julien, who died in December 2024 at age 86, served as pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gainesville for 35 years. His work extended beyond the church, including supporting local charities and helping people experiencing homelessness. Julien also had a reputation as an avid golfer. Wetherington served as Julien’s personal assistant for 25 years prior to his passing.

“Today, we are honoring the memory of Father Roland Julien, founder of this golf tournament 33 years ago,” Wetherington said.

A course map welcomes golfers to Turkey Creek Golf Course in Alachua, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The course hosted the 33rd annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Harris Marcus)

The crowd included people of all ages and from all walks of life. Jade Santos, a 15-year-old lance corporal in the Young Marines, volunteered at the event alongside other members of her organization.

“It's an opportunity to help out the community and bring awareness to those who've served,” said Santos, whose family has a history of service in the military and law enforcement, including a grandfather who served as a marine, police officer and firefighter.

“Patriotism and serving our country is really important for my family,” she said.

At 9 a.m., a sea of golf carts flooded the course to the tune of charitable competitors teeing off and laughing back and forth. At 1:30 in the afternoon, attendees reconvened in Turkey Creek’s Sunroom, where the award ceremony was held with catering from Texas Roadhouse and live music from Nashville-based group Southern Legends.

Pat Dooley, a longtime Gainesville sports journalist and host of the “Dooley Noted” podcast emceed the tournament awards ceremony. Trophies were given out for service, spirit and on-field performance. The first-place prize was awarded to a team of men in matching Big Mill's Cheesesteaks hats, including Jack Lipps, Brian Searing and “Big Mill” himself, Keith Miller.

“They must be cheating,” Dooley joked about the team’s impressive score of 20 below par.

The winning team poses with event organizer Burt Wetherington, Pat Dooley and members of the University of Florida Dazzlers dance team during the awards ceremony of the 33rd annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament at Turkey Creek Golf Course in Alachua, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Harris Marcus)

While golfers competed for trophies and bragging rights, the tournament's larger purpose was raising money for organizations throughout Alachua County.

Among the five beneficiaries was Circle of Hope, an organization that provides resources and assistance to expectant mothers.

Lisa Borello, a representative of Circle of Hope, said the Knights of Columbus have been instrumental in helping the organization grow over the past year and a half.

“We couldn't have made it as far as we have with this organization in the past year and a half without the support of the Knights,” Borello said.

The Knights have been chief contributors for the organization, providing funding for Circle of Hope.

The event concluded with a live auction featuring an array of items on the block.

University of Florida mascots Albert and Alberta stand among spectators and participants at the 33rd annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Jordan Klatsky)

Wetherington said community members donated approximately 100 auction items, including a Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille menu autographed by 1966 Heisman trophy winner Steve Spurrier, a mini football helmet autographed by Florida Gators football head coach Jon Sumrall and an annual pass to Shoot GTR, or Gainesville Target Range, among other contributions from the Alachua County community.

“We're very honored and pleased that, you know, the community has really come out for us,” said Wetherington.

For Taylor, the event served as a reminder of the importance of recognizing those who give back to their communities.

“We're all needed. We're wanted and we have value. We all have value,” Taylor said.

More than three decades after Father Roland Julien founded the tournament, Wetherington hopes to continue the tradition of bringing the Alachua County community together through golf, charity and service.

“We will continue to honor our law enforcement, first responders and veterans every year at this golf tournament,” Wetherington said.