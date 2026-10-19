A game of flag football honors the memory of a former UF student

As members of Tau Epsilon Phi and Pi Lambda Phi stormed Maguire Field on Sunday afternoon, both parties were there not just to compete, but to honor a much-loved individual.

The simple game of flag football was meant to remember Eli Silverman, a former student at the University of Florida and a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity who passed away in his sleep from cardiac arrest linked to an unknown deformity in his heart.

Following his death in August 2023, his family went on to create the Eli Silverman Foundation. Their goal was to find a cure for sudden cardiac death, while offering free electrocardiogram heart screenings to help identify heart conditions and prevent future tragedies for others.

An image of Eli Silverman is seen on a poster promoting this year's Nose Bowl. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

For those who knew Eli, he will forever be in their hearts. Marc Wendrow, Eli’s best friend since they were 5 years old, emphasizes the importance of cardiac health and how this has served as his own personal wake-up call in life.

"Life is really so precious," Wendrow said. "You don’t know how long you have.” Eli's death, he said, was eye-opening and prompted him to get checked out.

Upon entering his sophomore year at UF, Eli discovered he had a love for the game of flag football. His fraternity Tau Epsilon Phi, has been playing their annual Nose Bowl for over 75 years.

But Sunday’s game was special for them. It meant playing for a bigger purpose and a bigger fight beyond the winning or losing factor.

“About a week or two into our process of beginning, I had Marc come in and talk to our fraternity, and he really put into perspective how this game is bigger than them and that they’re not playing for themselves or playing for a flag football game,” said Alex Mendelson, president of Tau Epsilon Phi.

Members of Eli Silverman’s fraternity, Tau Epsilon Phi, run on the sidelines of the field while being cheered on by a parent of a member on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

As the game progressed with loud cheers and competitive banter Sunday, it was clear how members of Tau Epsilon Phi played with grit for Eli and for each other.

“I’ve invested a lot of my time and effort into this,” Mendelson said. “Everyone is 100% bought in, and we’re all in this together. We’re playing for Eli.”

For Tau Epsilon president, Jesse Ochins, the history behind the Nose Bowl extends beyond the long-standing rivalry between two fraternities. Eli’s passing has added a special motivation for them to play.

“We’ve been working with Eli’s family for the past few months, they’re great,” said Ochins. “This past week we did over 120 free EKG testings at our fraternity house. Also, with the money that we raised from selling shirts at Nose Bowl, all the proceeds will go over to the foundation.”

Marc Wendrow, Eli Silverman’s best friend, gives a speech on Sunday Oct.18, 2026, about Eli Silverman and thanks the foundation that was created by his family after Eli's death. (Madison Middleton/WUFT News)

The Nose Bowl has especially touched the hearts of Eli’s family, who strive to keep his memory alive.

Eli’s father, Steve Silverman, said he feels passionate about maintaining his son’s memory alive and really appreciates how everyone came out to support him, even those who recently heard about the cause.

“I know he would feel proud and certainly honored watching his friends, family and his TEP brothers,” Silverman said

The Silverman family said they hope that Eli’s memory will live on through the foundation and “help other families avoid that kind of tragedy."

Flag football traditions, charity events, walks, and EKG heart screenings are all roads that lead back to Eli and what he truly meant to this world.