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Photo gallery: UF Homecoming Parade 2026

WUFT
Published October 9, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT
UF Cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
1 of 18  — UF cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
UF Cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
Ashley Mathena with her son, Elliot sitting by the curb to watch the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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Ashley Mathena with her son, Elliot sitting by the curb to watch the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
Jay and Chesni await the start of the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
3 of 18  — Jay and Chesni ask for a photo as they await the start of the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
Jay and Chesni await the start of the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
Children jump for a football before the start of the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Children jump for a football before the start of the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
The Buchholz High School marching band marches during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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The Buchholz High School marching band marches during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
Jake has help chomping his paws during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Jake has help chomping his paws during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
Alberta the Gator sits on Gainesville Fire Rescue truck among UF students and family during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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Alberta the Gator sits on Gainesville Fire Rescue truck among UF students and family during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
Brothers, Ezra, left, and Wesley Morris, right, gator chomp during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Brothers, Ezra, left, and Wesley Morris, right, gator chomp during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
Students from Oak Hall School high-five University of Florida students in UF's Army ROTC program during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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Students from Oak Hall School high-five University of Florida students in UF's Army ROTC program during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
Ceonna Jones, center, poses for a photo alongside her siblings and cousins during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Ceonna Jones, center, poses for a photo alongside her siblings and cousins during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
A Buchholz High School Marching Band trumpeter plays during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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A Buchholz High School Marching Band trumpeter plays during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
Greek life paraders cheer from their float during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Greek life paraders cheer from their float during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
A child hugs a student in UF's Marine ROTC program during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
13 of 18  — A child hugs a U.S. Marine during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
A child hugs a student in UF's Marine ROTC program during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
Clove Smith, right, gator chomps with her mother Keeley Smith, center, and family friends during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Clove Smith, right, gator chomps with her mother Keeley Smith, center, and family friends during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
Paraders dressed as Vikings bounce down University Avenue during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Paraders dressed as Vikings bounce down University Avenue during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
Kimbella Ellis, left, hugs her mother, Kimberly Ellis, right, during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Kimbella Ellis, left, hugs her mother, Kimberly Ellis, right, during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
Susan Eisen waves at paraders during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Susan Eisen waves at paraders during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
A child plays the Big Boom with the Gator Band during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
18 of 18  — A child plays the Big Boom with the Gator Band during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
A child plays the Big Boom with the Gator Band during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta

The annual University of Florida Homecoming parade took place along 13th Street and University Avenue in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.
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