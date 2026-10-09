Photo gallery: UF Homecoming Parade 2026
1 of 18 — UF cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
UF Cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
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Ashley Mathena with her son, Elliot sitting by the curb to watch the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
3 of 18 — Jay and Chesni ask for a photo as they await the start of the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
Jay and Chesni await the start of the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
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Children jump for a football before the start of the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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The Buchholz High School marching band marches during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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Jake has help chomping his paws during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Alberta the Gator sits on Gainesville Fire Rescue truck among UF students and family during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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Brothers, Ezra, left, and Wesley Morris, right, gator chomp during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Students from Oak Hall School high-five University of Florida students in UF's Army ROTC program during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Alessia Lavayen/WUFT News)
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Ceonna Jones, center, poses for a photo alongside her siblings and cousins during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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A Buchholz High School Marching Band trumpeter plays during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Greek life paraders cheer from their float during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
13 of 18 — A child hugs a U.S. Marine during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
A child hugs a student in UF's Marine ROTC program during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
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Clove Smith, right, gator chomps with her mother Keeley Smith, center, and family friends during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Paraders dressed as Vikings bounce down University Avenue during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
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Kimbella Ellis, left, hugs her mother, Kimberly Ellis, right, during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Taylin Huffman/WUFT News)
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Susan Eisen waves at paraders during the University of Florida Homecoming parade in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (Isabel Kraby/WUFT News)
18 of 18 — A child plays the Big Boom with the Gator Band during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)
A child plays the Big Boom with the Gator Band during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)
Andy Acosta
The annual University of Florida Homecoming parade took place along 13th Street and University Avenue in Gainesville Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.