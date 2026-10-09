Photo gallery: UF Homecoming Parade 2026

1 of 18 — UF cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida homecoming parade Oct. 9 in Gainesville, Fla. (Photo by Andy Acosta)

UF Cheerleaders ride on a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck during the University of Florida Homecoming parade Oct. 9, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Andy Acosta/WUFT News)

Andy Acosta