Gainesville Car Show brings car fanatics together for a cause

More than 120 cars and motorcycles ranging from vintage military vehicles to luxury sports cars were on display Saturday at Butler Town Center as part of the Sixth Annual International Motorcycle and Car Show.

Automotive enthusiasts showcased their vehicles connecting with other fellow car enthusiasts, who voted for their favorite vehicle in the first People’s Choice Award competition.

In addition to a wide variety of vehicles, attendees enjoyed free food, listened to live music and received merchandise from local businesses.

A silver Porsche 911 Turbo S is seen on display at the International Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Courtesy of Harris Marcus)

The free event, hosted by Butler Enterprises, took place at the newly opened Piazza and adjacent parking lot across from P.F. Chang's. Registration to have a vehicle on display was $20.

Vice president of marketing for Butler Enterprises, John Dickerson, recounted how the event began in 2020.

“We needed something to do after COVID. It's like, well, what can we do that's outside? So we figured, car show,” said Dickerson. The event has grown steadily in attendance each year.

“Well, this one we're running out of room,” Dickerson said.

For future car meets, the goal is to grow it every year., “It benefits Rotary Clubs of Gainesville, so just getting those sponsorship dollars in and bringing out more vehicles.”

All proceeds from the event went towards The Rotary Clubs of Gainesville Foundation. Board of directors member Wilbur Holloway has been volunteering with the organization for over 10 years.

“We raise about $140,000 a year, which we give to the local community,” said Holloway.

The Rotary Clubs of Gainesville works in the local community and internationally. Among their charitable endeavors is international polio eradication, a water sanitation project in Cambodia, teaching public school students business concepts and refurbishing people’s homes, said Holloway.

“If somebody has a good idea for the community, we will put money towards it, and we will put manpower towards it,” said Holloway. The Rotary Clubs of Gainesville received around $10,000 from Butler Enterprises as the benefactor of the event.

A restored 1968 military Jeep from the Vietnam War era is seen next to a red Ford Mustang at the International Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. The Jeep's owner, a veteran named Mike, spent two years restoring the vehicle and takes it to car shows to educate spectators about military history. (Samuel Rappoport/WUFT News)

While the event raised money for local charities, it also served as a gathering place for car enthusiasts from different backgrounds who share a common passion.

Chris Meichler travels throughout the Sunshine State with his friends to visit car shows. For Meichler and his crew, who showed up in matching Hesketh racing gear, the relationships formed through the hobby are as important as the vehicles themselves.

“The biggest thing is just the sense of community,” said Meichler. “We will, you know, hang out in each other's garages, turn wrenches together, and there's a really great sense of friendship over that.”

A customized Honda interior features red accents, a decorative gear shift and a hanging panda accessory at the International Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Courtesy of Harris Marcus)

Local car enthusiast Craig Crawford, who rode in on a cherry red Harley-Davidson motorcycle, agreed.

“The car community comes together for the shared vision of speed, beauty, and the ability to interact with other car enthusiasts,” he said.

Although participants were competing for the people’s choice award, there was a strong sense of camaraderie among the automobile purists. At the end of the event, the winner was revealed — a beautiful BMW M2, represented by a 15-year-old boy named Oscar Astrom.

“Can he even drive?” a heckler yelled from the crowd as Astrom arrived onstage to accept the award on behalf of his father, who was out of town. He legally drove to the event with his grandfather as his supervisor in the shotgun seat.

“It's pretty special to beat, like, the Ferraris and the Lamborghinis with a BMW,” said the People’s Choice Award winner. Astrom said he plans to keep the trophy in the garage next to his dad’s car.

The event featured a wide range of vehicles and an even wider array of people, demonstrating that a shared passion such as cars can bring together people from all ages and walks of life.

“That's why I love car shows,” Dickerson said. “ I think no matter who you are, where you're from, you're gonna find something that you like out here.”