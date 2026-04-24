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From Solitary Songwriter to Collaborative Spirit: Ani DiFranco on Decades of Growth

WUFT | By Dana Hill
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:41 PM EDT
Shervin Lainez
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Courtesy
Ani DiFranco

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and social activist Ani DiFranco makes her long-awaited return to Gainesville on Sunday at 7 p.m. on the outdoor stage at Heartwood Soundstage with special guest Sweet Petunia. Lawn chairs are permitted as space allows.

Ani DiFranco performs live in Philadelphia
Anthony Mulcahy
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Courtesy
Ani DiFranco performs live in Philadelphia

DiFranco pioneered the independent music scene by founding Righteous Babe Records in 1990, becoming an early trailblazer in artist self-production. Over her career, she's put out 23 albums that blend folk, punk, hip-hop, soul and electronic sounds while exploring personal experiences alongside political and social themes. Her recent work includes the 2024 release "Unprecedented Sh!t" and a 30th anniversary reissue of "Not A Pretty Girl" in 2025.

Beyond music, DiFranco has established herself as a writer and stage performer. Her 2019 memoir "No Walls and the Recurring Dream" reached the New York Times Top 10 bestseller list, and she's published children's books, including "The Knowing" and "Show Up and Vote." Her latest book, "The Spirit of Ani: Reflections on Spirituality, Feminism, Music, and Freedom," was published in March 2026. DiFranco also spent five months performing the role of Persephone in Broadway's "Hadestown" in 2024.

WUFT’s Dana Hill caught up with her recently.

Flyer for Ani DiFranco's 1996 Gainesville appearance
Gainesvilleshows.com
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Courtesy
Flyer for Ani DiFranco's 1996 Gainesville appearance
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Arts and Entertainment HeartwoodGainesville
Dana Hill
Dana Hill is a producer and director for WUFT-FM 89.1 and host of Animal Airwaves Live and Encore.
See stories by Dana Hill
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