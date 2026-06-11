Newly discovered molecules lead scientist to ask: "What could life look like on Mars?"

With the success of the Artemis II mission earlier this year — and the announcement of the Artemis III crew this week — there seems to be a renewed public interest in space and space exploration.

So, to dive into the topic a bit further, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with Amy Williams.

She’s an astrobiologist and geobiologist at the University of Florida, and she worked on both the Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers.

A recently published study of hers found evidence of simple organic carbon molecules on Mars, some of which had never been found on the planet before.

Kristin began the conversation by asking her to explain her research.