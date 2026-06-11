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Newly discovered molecules lead scientist to ask: "What could life look like on Mars?"

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published June 11, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT
In this image from NASA, NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)
In this image from NASA, NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity lands on the surface of Mars Monday, April 19, 2021. The little 4-pound helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin Martian air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. (NASA via AP)

With the success of the Artemis II mission earlier this year — and the announcement of the Artemis III crew this week — there seems to be a renewed public interest in space and space exploration.

So, to dive into the topic a bit further, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with Amy Williams.

She’s an astrobiologist and geobiologist at the University of Florida, and she worked on both the Curiosity and Perseverance Mars rovers.

A recently published study of hers found evidence of simple organic carbon molecules on Mars, some of which had never been found on the planet before.

Kristin began the conversation by asking her to explain her research.
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Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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