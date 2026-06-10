UF Board of Trustees approves Bell as president, advances to Board of Governors

Texas-born engineer-turned-academic Stuart Bell met publicly with the University of Florida Board of Trustees Wednesday.

A week after Bell’s first visit, where Bell spoke with students, faculty and staff, the UF Board of Trustees voted to recommend Bell as the university’s 14th president. His appointment now goes to the Florida Board of Governors for final approval.

“It truly is rare to see this level of focus and excellence in higher education,” Bell told the board Wednesday, adding that he planned to take the university to Top-3 public university status.

“I’m going to hold you to it,” Chairman Mori Hosseini said.

Bell shared his vision for the direction he would take the university, focusing on student achievement, talent recruitment and the university’s research. Those points echoed questions Bell answered a week ago.

The UF Presidential Search Advisory Committee announced his selection May 18. He is recommended for his track record of increasing student enrollment rates and achieving R1 research status, all during the 10 years he served as the president of the University of Alabama, from which he retired in July last year.

Previously, he was a provost and engineering professor at Louisiana State University, and held positions at the School of Engineering at the University of Kentucky, first as a mechanical engineering professor and later as the school’s dean.The same day of the announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Bell his endorsement on X . “He is a great selection and has my full support!”

However, since then, Bell has been the subject of online controversy over prior DEI policies.

Immediately director of higher education policy and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, shared his disproval of the candidate, writing “University of Florida board leadership is breaching protocol to push Stuart Bell.”

Likely in reference to the institutional neutrality policy UF leadership has followed since last December. The policy prevents UF leadership from discussing matters related to political, ideological, religious or moral beliefs. The finalist was also criticized by former Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is currently running for U.S. Congress, for being pro-DEI.

Meanwhile, the process’s legitimacy has been questioned by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who has called for more transparency, and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who reposted Scott’s letter. In her repost, she added the nation needs “bold leaders to reorient higher education.”

Then the university reposted , writing “DEI is discriminatory by design.”

Those such as former UFBOT members continue to support Bell, emphasizing he understands what leadership the flagship university needs.

On the back of everyone’s mind is how the Board of Governors — which oversees the Florida university system — rejected then-UF presidential candidate Santa Ono for DEI policies during his time as the University of Michigan’s president. All despite his efforts to distance himself from DEI policies upon his own recommendation to UF in May 2025.

“Let me just start off and be crystal clear: I’m certainly not coming to Florida to bring DEI or any form of woke back,” Bell said in last week's student forum, saying his plans for the institution were to build on its merit through excellence and the hard work of students.

If the Board of Governors confirms Bell, he will become UF’s 14th president. It’s first full-time president in almost two years since former UF President Ben Sasse resigned in July 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.