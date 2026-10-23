Story Time at the Zoo combines reading and wildlife for Gainesville families

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On a cool fall day, while some small children were just waking up, a dozen others were gathered with their families on the green lawn outside the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo. As the leaves began to fall from the surrounding trees, the little ones, ranging from just a few months old to 3 years old, sat with their families singing songs and listening to stories about animals.

Held on the third Wednesday of each month, Story Time at the Zoo gives children and their families an opportunity to enjoy stories about animals, zoos and other friendly creatures in an outdoor setting.

A sign advertises Story Time at the Zoo, a program presented by the Alachua County Library District and the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo. The event brings families together for animal-themed stories and zoo activities. (Valeria Havrylets/ WUFT News)

Wednesday morning began with two familiar children’s songs, giving the kids a chance to get comfortable, move around and let their imaginations take over. Beyond the singing and dancing, the songs encouraged lessons about keeping their hands to themselves and treating others with respect.

“Story Time at the Zoo is a different experience for the public because this is a program where our librarians go to the public, rather than the public coming to us,” said Brad McClenny, public relations and marketing manager for the Alachua County Library District. “It is a wonderful chance to engage people in the community.”

The program began in 2023 when the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo approached the library district about collaborating for an outreach program.

For the library district, these activities support a larger goal of encouraging children to develop an interest in reading from an early age.

“Reading is an amazing gateway to so many things, and learning to read will help a child to develop their minds,” McClenny said.

Back at the zoo, a librarian introduced three books: “I’m Stuck,” “I’m Not Scared” and “Duck and Goose Go Honk, Quack, Boo.” Between each song, children sang another song, giving them a chance to participate before settling in for the next book.

The program ended up with “Goodbye Friends,” a song that introduced children to simple sign language.

The Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo partners with the Alachua County Library District for Story Time at the Zoo, bringing stories and wildlife together. After story time, children and families can explore the animal exhibits, learn about species like gibbons, and make connections between the stories they hear and the animals they discover. (Valeria Havrylets/ WUFT News)

Although the storytelling takes place outside the zoo’s entrance, the event introduces children to animal-related tropics that they can continue exploring through books and the zoo.

The program also supports the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo’s educational mission by encouraging children to become curious about the natural world.

Kristen Turner, conservation education coordinator at the zoo, said books can be a child’s first introduction to animals and places they have never experienced. Stories can help children imagine unfamiliar environments and learn about wildlife.

After story time, families can explore the fascinating world of the animals covered in the program, like the laughing kookaburra, while encouraging curiosity, literacy and a love for wildlife. (Valeria Havrylets/ WUFT News)

“Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo strives to continue that connection by offering experiences to connect with nature from around the world, right here in Gainesville,” said Turner. “We appreciate the partnership with the Alachua County Library District in fulfilling this mission with us.”

Introducing children to wildlife at a young age can help develop empathy for animals and an interest in protecting the environment. These connections can encourage children to respect wildlife and natural spaces as they grow older.

Turner recalled a young child who recently met Ori, the zoo’s Eastern indigo snake, and was fascinated by its iridescent scales.

“Indigo snakes are my new favorite because they remind me of rainbows. Rainbows are special, and so is Ori,” the child told Turner.

She said creating positive connections with animals can help children appreciate animals they might otherwise misunderstand or fear.

The library district also offers other story time programs as its branches, including bilingual programs which are presented in English and Spanish at the Millhopper and Tower Road branches by a Spanish-speaking volunteer from the Gainesville Latina Women’s League . Partnerships with community organizations allow the library district to reach families outside traditional library settings while encouraging children to develop a lasting interest in reading.

The goal, McCleeny said, extends beyond a morning of books and songs.

“We hope that the Story Time and the Zoo programs inspire young readers to become life-long readers,” he said. “We also hope parents and their children have some fun during the program.”