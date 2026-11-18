"From one special education teacher to all of you others, we are in the trenches. We are overworked, understaffed, and GROSSLY underpaid … I stand with each of you, I'm glad I'm not alone."

That's some of what Wendy Campbell, a special education teacher in Jacksonville, Fla., wrote on Instagram after reading NPR's story about special education teachers in America.

She was one of many teachers who wrote in to commiserate after NPR launched a series that aims to follow special educators from all over the country to answer half-century old questions: Why are these teachers always in short supply and what does it take to do this work?

Special education reaches over 8 million public school students in America — a number that continues to grow, yet the educators who teach these students remain some of the hardest to hire and keep.

NPR wanted to go beyond the research and hear what it's like to do this job day to day directly from some of these teachers over the course of this school year.

Some of their stories so far recount joyful moments involving students meeting their goals sooner than expected, while others detail challenges like teaching without solid walls in their classrooms or managing the ripple effects of disruptive student behavior. Almost every teacher has mentioned wrestling with individualized education programs (IEPs), which involve legally required paperwork for students in special education.

Recently, Emily Ellis, one of the teachers NPR has been following and who works at an elementary school in Cayce, S.C., sent a voice memo on her way home from work, after wrapping up her first quarter of teaching. "A big happy moment was just seeing how much growth my students have had," she said. "Just seeing where they started and where they are now. Some of them are on their way to mastering their IEP goals. It's just wild and so exciting, I'm just so proud of them."

One of her students came into her kindergarten classroom not knowing how to count. "Now, he's able to count to 10 on his own," she said, and has learned the sounds of the alphabet. "Even when I feel like nothing is working, everything is failing, the data shows that I am doing the best I can for my kids and that they are making progress."

But reaching that payoff is no easy task. As Kathleen Tejeda, a veteran teacher in Riverside, Calif., said in a recent voice note, "Special education teachers have two jobs." There's the academic instruction part of the teaching job, and then, there's the case management. "That involves the creation and implementation, the goal setting, the goal reaching of their IEPs, collaborating with teachers, helping with social and emotional needs. It's a whole lot to do."

Tejeda said the work can feel so important that it can consume teachers' entire lives. It took her years to find a balance, she said. "It is a fine line between both parts of the job, and then yourself. You don't want to lose yourself in the job."

What teachers told us

Special educators from around the country heard what these teachers shared with NPR and shared their own stories. These are excerpts from some of those messages:

From one special education teacher to all of you others, we are in the trenches. We are overworked, understaffed, and GROSSLY underpaid. Florida (where I am) is short on teachers as a whole, and with [special education], it's tenfold … Additionally, we aren't only managing our caseloads, which are insane, but trying to support Gen Ed teachers … I stand with each of you, I'm glad I'm not alone." — Wendy Campbell, Jacksonville, Fla.

"I have been a [special education] teacher for almost 9 years in Southern California, and everything the team has written has proven true in my own work. I could not believe how strongly I connected with what you wrote about the balance between paperwork, meetings, and teaching, and how little teaching gets accomplished in a day at times … What your team wrote about SPED teachers feeling isolated from every other teacher due to the workload rang so true I began to tear up." — Jacob Meraz, Montclair, Calif.

"First year elementary sped teacher here. I'm glad I'm not alone. The comments here are 100% spot on. I thought I was a failure, but it turns out, I'm not incompetent. It's an onslaught of chaos that's relentless." Fung added via email, "I'm grateful for the support I get from my team." — Russell Fung, Los Angeles

It's no secret why there is a shortage of SPED teachers. … it is an impossible job to do well if you want to have a life outside of contract hours. Pretty much every SPED teacher I know puts in long hours before and after school, on weekends, over breaks, etc and still feel like they can't get it all done. I did this for 9 years at the preschool/elementary level and got so burned out and disillusioned I almost left teaching altogether … but decided to give general education a shot and love it. Don't get me wrong, it's still hard, but special education is a whole other beast. — Emily Clausen, Alexandria, Va.

Second year [special education] teacher here. It's an emotional rollercoaster minute to minute and day to day. I love my students and I started to seek therapy again this year due to the amount of second hand trauma in my class. It wasn't until I started to ask for concrete examples or advice from my peers and colleagues that I started to see changes really support my students. I started to take time to regulate my own emotions after work and it's been a tremendous help for me to carry out my daily workload. — Erica Otero, Sacramento, Calif.

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"I feel excited to work with these special kids, but this job has a high burn out rate because of many of the issues mentioned in other comments: unreasonable work load involving IEPs, scheduling, curriculum planning, data collection, physical trauma from the students, etc. I work with the most incredible teacher who has taught special ed for 18 years and just last year suffered her 6th and 7th concussions due to student violence. At some point, teachers just can't stay in this environment for their own health. It might be a child with severe disabilities that we have so much care and empathy for, but when we get hurt by them, our bodies and brains register it as trauma."

— Natalie Jeffs, Provo, Utah

Many of us who are special education teachers have two jobs: teaching subjects, and IEP case management. This means that in addition to preparing lessons, grading, managing the classroom, i.e. teaching content and managing behaviors, we have to manage our students' SPED services, work with providers, track goal progress, assess, write assessment reports, and hold at least one yearly IEP meeting. … Most of us have 25+ students on our caseload. We feel like terrible teachers because our priority has to be the legal aspects of the IEP. I am truly grateful for an incredible team of caring people that make it bearable. We all love the students or we wouldn't do this job. But it's simply too much most of the time. — Kara Grabendike, Ventura, Calif.

After 12 years teaching special education, I had to leave the profession to maintain and preserve my own mental health and well-being. This job has its rewards, but over time, it will wear you down unless you have a very supportive admin and parents that work with you, not against you … I fully support any teacher who goes into this field—they are not doing it for the money, I can assure you that. — Emily Zacarias, Santa Barbara, Calif.

And teachers, we heard from some of your former students about the impact you made on them, too.

Andrew Regopoulos emailed to say the story "hit home" for him because he was a special education student from second grade until he graduated high school. He has ADHD and dyslexia and said his special education teachers made a world of difference for him. "I overcame so much with them. I'm now the Deputy Fee Manager at Grand Canyon National Park," he wrote. Now 38, he has a family and said if it weren't for his special education teachers "knowing how to care and support me I don't think I ever would have made anything of myself."

Many special educators say that while the work begins in the classroom, seeing their students succeed beyond school is their guiding star.

As this school year rolls on, NPR's education team will stay in touch with about a dozen special educators, and visit some in their classrooms to continue bringing you their stories.

Edited by Nirvi Shah and Steve Drummond

Visual development and design by LA Johnson

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