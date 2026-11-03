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MAP: Live results for Florida's U.S. Senate race

WUFT | By Justin Baxley
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:27 PM EST

The race for the U.S. Senate in Florida is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 3.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Florida is one of 35 Senate seats on the ballot around the country this year, and one of two special elections along with Ohio.

Incumbent Ashley Moody is facing Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon and no-party-affiliation candidate Neil Gillespie in a special election to fill the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term, which runs through January 2029. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to the seat in January 2025 after Rubio became U.S. secretary of state. Rubio won the seat in 2022 over Val Demings, 57.7% to 41.3%.

Here is a breakdown of Florida’s votes for U.S. Senate in the interactive map below.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

Join us for live election night coverage on UF+, available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Fire Stick and Apple TV. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Can't watch? Listen instead! WUFT-FM will have live updates, analysis and results from NPR News starting at 8 p.m. Click the orange play button above to listen.
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2026 General Election
Justin Baxley
Justin guides social media strategy for WUFT and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network while extending the reach of student work at the station.
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