MAP: Live results for Florida's U.S. Senate race

The race for the U.S. Senate in Florida is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 3.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Florida is one of 35 Senate seats on the ballot around the country this year, and one of two special elections along with Ohio.

Incumbent Ashley Moody is facing Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon and no-party-affiliation candidate Neil Gillespie in a special election to fill the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term, which runs through January 2029. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to the seat in January 2025 after Rubio became U.S. secretary of state. Rubio won the seat in 2022 over Val Demings, 57.7% to 41.3%.

Here is a breakdown of Florida’s votes for U.S. Senate in the interactive map below.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here .

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