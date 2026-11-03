LIVE UPDATES: Results bar for Florida's U.S. House District 2 race

Voters across Florida’s largest congressional district, from Panama City to Tallahassee, will choose a new member of Congress on Nov. 3.

With Rep. Neal Dunn retiring after five terms, Republican Austin Rogers is facing Democrat Amanda Marie Green for the open seat. The district is the largest in Florida, covering much of North Florida and the eastern Panhandle from Panama City to Tallahassee.

Here is a breakdown of District 2’s votes in the interactive results bar below.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here .

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