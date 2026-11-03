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LIVE UPDATES: Results bar for Florida's U.S. House District 2 race

WUFT | By Justin Baxley
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:34 PM EST

Voters across Florida’s largest congressional district, from Panama City to Tallahassee, will choose a new member of Congress on Nov. 3.

With Rep. Neal Dunn retiring after five terms, Republican Austin Rogers is facing Democrat Amanda Marie Green for the open seat. The district is the largest in Florida, covering much of North Florida and the eastern Panhandle from Panama City to Tallahassee.

Here is a breakdown of District 2’s votes in the interactive results bar below.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here.

Join us for live election night coverage on UF+, available on all major streaming devices including Roku, Fire Stick and Apple TV. Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Can't watch? Listen instead! WUFT-FM will have live updates, analysis and results from NPR News starting at 8 p.m. Click the orange play button above to listen.
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2026 General Election
Justin Baxley
Justin guides social media strategy for WUFT and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network while extending the reach of student work at the station.
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