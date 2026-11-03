LIVE UPDATES: Results bar for Florida's U.S. House District 3 race

The race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District is a key race in the midterm elections on Nov. 3.

Incumbent Rep. Kat Cammack is facing Democrat Seth Harp and independent candidate Mike Klein. The district covers North Central Florida, including Gainesville and Alachua County. Cammack was first elected in 2020 with 62.5% and won re-election in 2024 over Democrat Tom Wells with 61.6% of the vote

Here is a breakdown of votes for U.S. House of Representatives District 3 in the interactive results bar below.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here .

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