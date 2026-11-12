Historic flooding leaves parts of eastern Florida in disarray

Historic November flooding has left parts of eastern Florida in disarray, damaging thousands of homes, washing away roads and disrupting entire communities. In Brevard County, a major roadway collapse in Palm Bay Estates cut off vehicle access for dozens of residents, leaving families navigating a makeshift footpath to reach the outside world. As residents faced an uncertain recovery, World Central Kitchen joined local firefighters and first responders to deliver meals and supplies.

After heavy rain caused flash flooding across Brevard County, OCSO’s High Water Rescue Team deployed to the Melbourne area yesterday afternoon, working into the early morning hours to rescue trapped residents.



Their efforts helped save 23 people, two cats, and three dogs.



Our… pic.twitter.com/1MRE5KzJTk — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 3, 2026

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes us inside a community struggling with the aftermath of extraordinary flooding—and the efforts to help neighbors recover.

While repairs were underway following the November flooding, the collapse serves as another reminder of how quickly extreme rainfall can overwhelm roads and disrupt entire communities.