NOAA shuts down longtime and at times controversial model

A computer forecast model with a somewhat checkered past is no more after NOAA decided to pull the plug on the system that had been around since 2005.

The North American Mesoscale model, commonly known as the NAM, produced forecasts up to 84 hours in advance and was primarily used by meteorologists for localized precipitation events.

The model developed a reputation for sometimes overpredicting an event, and this was especially true during hurricane season.

The NAM often indicated a cyclone's minimum central pressure was far below what it actually was, suggesting a much stronger storm.

And being a category or two off for a hurricane means a big difference in terms of the potential damage.

Due to meteorologists' vast array of models and forecasting equipment, the NAM was easily labeled as an outlier, as the bulk of the other forecast systems didn't show as alarming of a solution.

"I've utilized the NAM model ever since the beginning of my career. Using the NAM became part of my daily forecast routine, even though it over-exaggerated rainfall and cloud cover. So, it's more of a sentimental loss for me," said Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Audrey Shirley.

The model was replaced by what is known as the Rapid Refresh Forecast System.

The NAM provided updates around four times a day, while its replacement product produces outputs every hour,

incorporating data from radar, observations and satellites.

The loss of the NAM in no way hinders meteorologists' abilities, as there are dozens of other models with hundreds of variations, including AI systems.

Social media users might see fewer extreme posts now because it was those off-the-wall runs of the NAM that would often cause an uproar on social media.

Whether it was snowmaggedon or a record-breaking hurricane that never materialized, the NAM often provided an entertainment factor for weather enthusiasts.

But why did the model remain in operation for two decades if it was prone to errors? Forecasters say it helped fill gaps where other, larger models sometimes fell short, particularly with winter weather setups.

The model often performed well along the Appalachian Mountains and the I-95 corridor but across Florida, however, summer sea-breeze thunderstorms and tropical events proved challenging.

NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction said the transition away from the NAM and several other short-range products is part of a broader effort to modernize operations and forecasting capabilities.