Inauguration 2025

On Monday morning, protestors gathered in Washington as a part of a nationwide movement to oppose President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
On Inauguration Eve, crowds of President Donald Trump's supporters waited to enter the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Capitol One Arena.The event celebrated the incoming Trump administration after outdoor inauguration events were canceled due to low temperatures.
After President Donald Trump's inauguration was moved indoors due to the cold weather, many people took the opportunity to explore Washington, D.C., and see the sights.
The Republican Party of Florida celebrated the second inauguration of President Donald Trump on Saturday, January 18.
With less than 24 hours under his belt as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump fulfilled several of his campaign promises with a series of executive orders.
Trump supporters by the hundreds hoped to get inside one of Washington’s few inauguration watch parties open to the public. WUFT’s Kimberly Blum spoke with several people as they waited in a long and very cold line.