Artists and vendors embrace the energy of the presidential inauguration

Mourning the loss of former Vice-President Kamala Harris to President Donald Trump, Terry Wilson, a painter from Indianapolis, knew he’d be embarking on a journey to the nation’s capital for the inauguration on Jan. 20, regardless of results.

“I don't believe in what Trump stands for, but I paint history,” he said. “The history of my life.”

Wilson, 67, was one of many vendors perched on the outskirts of hundreds of eager Republicans making their way into Capital One Arena to greet Trump Monday. Plenty of artists and vendors called out to supporters in line hoping to draw them into their artistry and make some money.

In preparation for the event, Wilson painted Trump riding an elephant, symbolizing the republican party, over bright blue skies and a patchy verdant hill, and accompanied that centerpiece with elements of the president’s life like his first Cadillac, his first term in the White House and one of his business buildings.

“Everyone who’s passed this painting has taken a picture, so they love this picture,” Wilson happily said.

Wilson, who started painting at 2 years old following in his father’s footsteps, believes his art tells a story, and once he’s gone, he’ll be embraced by what he colorfully documented in his lifetime.

Palota Tamu, a 64-year-old Samoan native living in Hawaii, also embarked across the nation to mingle with politically passionate crowds.

Tamu, an entertainer, already travels the U.S. performing Polynesian dances. Delighted with election results, he knew he’d be spending January in the nation’s capital.

Beyond his usual performing, Tamu took the opportunity to sell merchandise and bond with supporters also cheering for the newly inaugurated president.

“It’s not about the party,” Tamu said. “It’s about what people believe is good and right for the country.”

Tamu knows he’ll be leaving D.C. more excited than ever to pursue his aspirations of entertainment.

“This country makes your dreams come true,” he said. “It’s a country of dreamers, and I am one of those dreamers, and that is why I enjoy every minute of it.”