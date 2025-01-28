Trump’s second inauguration makes impact on Florida youth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stepping out of the terminal at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, flurries drifted from the sky, and the crisp, cold air nipped at 15-year-old Snow Anna Mazourek's fingers.

Prepared with hand warmers, thick sweaters, heavy jackets, gloves, and countless layers, she was ready to brave the chill for President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

“The weather there is very different than Florida cold,” Snow Anna said.

Still, the frigid temperatures couldn’t deter her. Snow Anna was determined to witness democracy in action—a moment especially significant to her as an aspiring politician with dreams of becoming the first female president.

“My family has influenced me into politics because of the positive impacts that they've been able to make with it,” she said. “So, following after their footsteps and going into politics is something I want to get into.”

Watching the inauguration was also significant to Snow Anna because she had previously witnessed multiple officials be sworn in; her father, Randy Mazourek, was recently elected Hernando County property appraiser, her uncle, Blake Bell, was elected to Brooksville City Council and served as mayor of Brooksville, and she also attended Gov. Ron Desantis’ second swearing in.

“We knew that was an incredibly privileged experience for us to have,” Snow Anna said. “So, we could not pass the opportunity down and just learning about America and being involved with the party and everything is something that is very important to us.”

After leaving the airport, Snow Anna and her family boarded the Metro to meet up with her grandparents for lunch.

Following their meal, Snow Anna prepared to attend Sen. Rick Scott’s Florida Sunshine Ball. There, they had the opportunity to meet several prominent figures, including (now) Sen. Ashley Moody, Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Daniel Perez, Rep. Byron Donalds and former Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Kid Rock also made a guest appearance, a highlight for Snow Anna and her brother Dawson Mazourek, 11.

Since Donald Trump had adopted Florida as his home state, many attendees at the ball were buzzing with excitement.

“The energy felt like it was on another level,” Snow Anna said.

Day two was a much slower pace day for Snow Anna. Unable to leave the house because of a snowstorm, she started the day by attending family church in her grandparents’ hotel room. They held a devotional where her grandfather read the bible, and everyone else prayed for the safety of everyone in D.C. and the smooth transition of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Once the snow let up, Snow Anna explored Washington with a few of her family members, while Dawson decided to stay back and play in the snow.

As they walked around, Snow Anna came across a line outside the Capital One Arena leading to the Make America Great Again Victory Rally. She said that it was exciting to see so many people gathered to support the president.

After passing the Capital One Arena, Snow Anna strolled through Chinatown. She also visited Ford’s Theatre, the site of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the Petersen House, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Snow Anna then ended the night having dinner in Dupont.

The next day was Inauguration Day. With Donald Trump’s inauguration relocated to the Capitol Rotunda, Snow Anna and her family had to adjust their plans. Initially, her family had tickets to attend the president’s swearing-in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building, which overlooks the National Mall. However, Snow Anna and her family had to make new plans due to the freezing temperatures.

The Bell-Mazourek family standing outside of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Photo Courtesy of Blake Bell)

Instead, they were invited to watch the inauguration from Congressman Gus Bilirakis's office in the Rayburn House Office Building. Snow Anna said that they had a clear view of the Capitol from his office window.

“We could see former President Biden leaving and Donald Trump waving goodbye,” she said, “That was really exciting.”

While she had witnessed other inaugurations, Snow Anna said that President Trump’s was still her favorite.

“I love my family a lot and want to say their inaugurations, but I really love D.C. and that environment,” she said. “So probably Trump's inauguration.”

After watching the inauguration from Bilirakis's office, Snow Anna began preparing for the Liberty Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. While many attendees had been standing in line since 4 p.m., Snow Anna was fortunate to avoid most of the freezing 12-degree wait. They arrived at 6:30 p.m., delayed only because they had to wait for their grandmother to finish getting ready—a small price to pay for staying warm.

While Snow Anna attended the ball, Dawson stayed behind because they did not have enough tickets and enjoyed a steak dinner with his father and grandfather instead.

At the Liberty Ball, Snow Anna got the chance to see President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. As well as listen to Jason Aldean sing “Try That in a Small Town” and The Village People perform “Y.M.C.A.”

“It was like having front-row tickets to Jason Aldean,” she said.

On Tuesday, Snow Anna and her family escaped the below-freezing temperatures of Washington, D.C., and returned to the somewhat warmer weather of Brooksville, Florida.

Although Snow Anna was initially disappointed that she would not be able to attend the president’s swearing-in in person, she was glad that they would not have to be outside in the freezing weather.

“I was upset because we had tickets and that was going to be a huge part of history to witness.”

For Snow Anna, the most memorable moment of the inauguration weekend was witnessing history in the making—seeing President Trump take the oath of office and hearing the impactful speeches.

Dawson's favorite part was seeing all the people gather in support of President Trump.

“I liked seeing all the Trump supporters in Washington and all the MAGA hats,” he said.

Snow Anna said that she hoped that, under President Trump, the country would safeguard her Christian beliefs and her right to worship freely. As an aspiring driver, she also wants lower gas prices and hopes the administration will prioritize protecting families.

“I'm excited for the Trump administration to take office,” she said, “and see what he accomplishes and what JD Vance accomplishes.”