Photo gallery: President Trump's supporters attend victory rally

WUFT | By Kat Tran
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:08 PM EST
A woman smokes a cigarette while waiting to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
1 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 01
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
2 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 02
Trump merchandise sit on a table near lines of Trump supporters waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
3 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 03
Supporters browse through Trump merchandise in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
4 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 04
A Trump supporter dressed as Abraham Lincoln waits in line to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
5 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 05
Florida rapper Forgiato Blow poses with a fan during the Make America Great Again Rally in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
6 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 06
Derek Torstenson, right, speaks with a reporter during the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
7 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 07
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
8 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 08
A cardboard cutout of President-elect Donald Trump stands near a Trump merchandise vendor in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
9 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 09
A man holds a Trump sign while outside a crowd waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
10 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 10
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
11 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 11
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
12 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 12
A man dressed as Uncle Sam lights a cigarette while waiting to enter Capitol one Arena in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
13 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 13
A cardboard cutout of President-elect Donald Trump stands near supporters waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
14 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 14
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
15 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 15
A vendor sells small Trump caricature pins to supports waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
16 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 16
A woman hands a Trump supporter a commemorative inauguration issue in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
17 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 17
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
18 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 18
Supporters browse through Trump merchandise in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
19 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 20
Trump supporters rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
20 of 20  — 011925 Victory Rally KT 19
On Inauguration Eve, crowds of President Donald Trump's supporters waited to enter the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Capitol One Arena.

The event celebrated the incoming Trump administration after outdoor inauguration events were canceled due to low temperatures.
Kat Tran
Kat is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
