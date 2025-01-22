Photo gallery: President Trump's supporters attend victory rally
1 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 01
A woman smokes a cigarette while waiting to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
2 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 02
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
3 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 03
Trump merchandise sit on a table near lines of Trump supporters waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
4 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 04
Supporters browse through Trump merchandise in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
5 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 05
A Trump supporter dressed as Abraham Lincoln waits in line to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
6 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 06
Florida rapper Forgiato Blow poses with a fan during the Make America Great Again Rally in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
7 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 07
Derek Torstenson, right, speaks with a reporter during the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
8 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 08
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
9 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 09
A cardboard cutout of President-elect Donald Trump stands near a Trump merchandise vendor in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
10 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 10
A man holds a Trump sign while outside a crowd waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
11 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 11
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
12 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 12
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
13 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 13
A man dressed as Uncle Sam lights a cigarette while waiting to enter Capitol one Arena in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
14 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 14
A cardboard cutout of President-elect Donald Trump stands near supporters waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
15 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 15
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
16 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 16
A vendor sells small Trump caricature pins to supports waiting to enter Capitol One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
17 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 17
A woman hands a Trump supporter a commemorative inauguration issue in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
18 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 18
Trump supporters wait to enter Capitol One Arena for the Make America Great Again Victory rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
19 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 20
Supporters browse through Trump merchandise in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
20 of 20 — 011925 Victory Rally KT 19
Trump supporters rally in advance of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News).
Kat Tran
On Inauguration Eve, crowds of President Donald Trump's supporters waited to enter the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Capitol One Arena.
The event celebrated the incoming Trump administration after outdoor inauguration events were canceled due to low temperatures.