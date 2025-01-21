WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds line up for public inauguration watch parties Monday

WUFT | By Kimberly Blum
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:35 AM EST
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 of 2  — Trump Inauguration
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein/AP / AP
Attendees cheer at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
2 of 2  — Trump Inauguration
Attendees cheer at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP / AP

In the build-up to Monday's inauguration, hundreds of Trump supporters lined up outside Capital One Arena hoping to get inside one of the few public watch parties.

WUFT’s Kimberly Blum spoke with several people as they waited in a long and very cold line.
Tags
Government and Politics Inauguration Day
Kimberly Blum
Kimberly is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kimberly Blum