Hundreds line up for public inauguration watch parties Monday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Attendees cheer at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
In the build-up to Monday's inauguration, hundreds of Trump supporters lined up outside Capital One Arena hoping to get inside one of the few public watch parties.
WUFT’s Kimberly Blum spoke with several people as they waited in a long and very cold line.