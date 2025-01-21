Photo gallery: Florida Republicans celebrate President Donald Trump's second inauguration
1 of 11 — Republican_Gala_3 copy.jpg
Sen. Rick Scott gives a speech at the Republican Party of Florida Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
2 of 11 — Inauguration_1.jpg
Visitors enjoy the view of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
3 of 11 — Inauguration_4.jpg
People ask for directions in front of the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
4 of 11 — Republican_Gala_2.jpg
John Leitner (left) and Brenda Leitner enjoy music at the Republican Party of Florida Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
5 of 11 — Republican_Gala_5.jpg
A man hypes up the crowd at the Republican Party of Florida Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
6 of 11 — Republican_Gala_7 copy.jpg
A singer dances on stage at the Republican Party of Florida Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
7 of 11 — Republican_Gala_8.jpg
People mingle at the Republican Party of Florida Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
8 of 11 — Inauguration_2.jpg
Clement Kabongo speaks with a student reporter in front of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
9 of 11 — Inauguration_3.jpg
Demonstrators carry protest signs outside of the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)
10 of 11 — Republican_Gala_4 copy.jpg
11 of 11 — Inauguration_5.jpg
Guards block off a road in Washington, D.C., for the Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (Hanna Maglio/WUFT News)