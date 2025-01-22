Photo gallery: Protesters gather to oppose Trump's second inauguration
A woman holds a sign in a rally, organized by We Fight Back against Trump’s agenda in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The sign reads “The united people will defend immigrant families.” (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protesters gather against Trump’s administration in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. More than 180 groups endorsed the rally. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors opposing Trump’s agenda gather in front of Joan of Arc Statue in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors opposing Trump’s agenda gather in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A woman holds a sign endorsed by Freedom Road Socialist Organization at a rally protesting Trump’s administration in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s presidency as a part of TerpCHRP, Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines at the University of Maryland in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A drummer marches in a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors discuss amongst each other in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Police officers watch a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in front of Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Protestors march with a caricature of Donald Trump during a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Police officers watch a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A protestor marches during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
On Monday morning, protestors gathered in Washington as a part of a nationwide movement to oppose President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The rally, organized by We Fight Back, met at Meridian Hill Park and Malcolm X Park and ended at the White House.
Over 180 organizations endorsed the rally, including The People’s Forum, Democratic Socialists of America and Dream Defenders.