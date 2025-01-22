WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Protesters gather to oppose Trump's second inauguration

WUFT | By Kat Tran
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:57 PM EST
A woman holds a sign in a rally, organized by We Fight Back against Trump’s agenda in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The sign reads “The united people will defend immigrant families.” (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
1 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 01
A woman holds a sign in a rally, organized by We Fight Back against Trump’s agenda in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The sign reads “The united people will defend immigrant families.” (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protesters gather against Trump’s administration in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. More than 180 groups endorsed the rally. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
2 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 02
Protesters gather against Trump’s administration in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. More than 180 groups endorsed the rally. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors opposing Trump’s agenda gather in front of Joan of Arc Statue in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
3 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 03
Protestors opposing Trump’s agenda gather in front of Joan of Arc Statue in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors opposing Trump’s agenda gather in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
4 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 04
Protestors opposing Trump’s agenda gather in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A woman holds a sign endorsed by Freedom Road Socialist Organization at a rally protesting Trump’s administration in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
5 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 05
A woman holds a sign endorsed by Freedom Road Socialist Organization at a rally protesting Trump’s administration in Meridian Hill and Malcolm X Park on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s presidency as a part of TerpCHRP, Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines at the University of Maryland in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
6 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 06
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s presidency as a part of TerpCHRP, Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines at the University of Maryland in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A drummer marches in a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
7 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 07
A drummer marches in a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors discuss amongst each other in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
8 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 08
Protestors discuss amongst each other in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
9 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 09
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
10 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 10
Protestors march in a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
11 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 11
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
12 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 12.JPG
Police officers watch a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in front of Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
13 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 13
Police officers watch a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in front of Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Protestors march with a caricature of Donald Trump during a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
14 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 14
Protestors march with a caricature of Donald Trump during a rally opposing Trump’s administration in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
15 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 15
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
Police officers watch a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
16 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 16
Police officers watch a rally opposing Trump’s agenda in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
17 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 17
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A protestor marches during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
18 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 18
A protestor marches during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
19 of 19  — 01202025 Protest KT 20
A protestor speaks through a megaphone during a rally opposing Trump’s presidency in Washington on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Kat Tran

On Monday morning, protestors gathered in Washington as a part of a nationwide movement to oppose President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The rally, organized by We Fight Back, met at Meridian Hill Park and Malcolm X Park and ended at the White House.

Over 180 organizations endorsed the rally, including The People’s Forum, Democratic Socialists of America and Dream Defenders.
Inauguration 2025
Kat Tran
Kat is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kat Tran