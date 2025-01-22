Moving the inauguration indoors provided opportunity to explore

After President Donald Trump's inauguration was moved indoors due to the cold weather, many people took the opportunity to explore Washington, D.C., and see the sights.

One of those people was Alex McKinney, who, along with her family, drove into the city on Saturday from High Point, North Carolina.

Like many, McKinney was disappointed that she couldn't watch the inauguration, but she did not let that spoil her and her family's experience.

Due to the Make America Great Again Victory Rally and the 60th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony Viewing being moved indoors to the Capital One Arena, only 20,000 people could attend each event, forcing many others to make new plans.

McKinney said that they had attempted to attend the Victory Rally on Sunday but decided to leave when the sleet began. They were gathered in front of the Capitol building alongside thousands of people.

"I was miserable," said Alex McKinney’s daughter, Harlow McKinney.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather, McKinney said the energy in line was super positive and peaceful.

"Even if we're not on the same sides, everybody's been pretty agreeable. So I think it's been great. It's been a great trip. It exceeded my expectations for what I was thinking it would be like," she said.

After leaving the line, McKinney and her family headed to Chinatown for dinner, which Harlow said was her favorite part.

“It was really pretty with the snow coming down and everything,” said McKinney.

Scarlett Gutierrez, Aryn Moore, and Kadee Jo Ransom traveled from Tulsa University to attend the president's inauguration. Instead, they found themselves walking across the frozen Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pond, joined by several other families.

Doug Wilson, a Vietnam Marine veteran, spent the day visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C., reflecting on the 54 years that had passed since the war.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Kern paid her respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial while her significant other attempted to enter the Capital One Arena. She said that she had come to the inauguration to witness history firsthand.

Not everyone who planned to attend the inauguration shared the same motivations. Nikki Taylor, who came from Detroit, had purchased her tickets before the election, hoping her preferred candidate would win. When they didn't, she decided to use the trip as an opportunity to go sightseeing and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"I still wanted to come out in support of our country and our democracy, and just put on a united front and show everyone that no matter what side of the political spectrum you are on, we are all just trying to enjoy our basic rights," Taylor said.

She visited several landmarks, including the African American Smithsonian Museum and the Martin Luther King Jr. Monument.

"I've had a really pleasant experience here,” Taylor said. “I feel very safe. I've walked around by myself most everywhere, and the police presence and the security presence has been very prominent, and I've really enjoyed that I've interacted with a lot of different people, and everyone seems very friendly.”