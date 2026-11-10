High Springs fire classification improves, but insurance savings remain uncertain

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High Springs received its best-ever fire-protection classification on Nov. 1, following improvements in firefighter training, hydrant maintenance and community safety programs. But whether homeowners will see lower insurance premiums remains uncertain.

The city's Insurance Services Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification will improve from Class 4 to Class 3. The ISO evaluates a community's fire-protection capabilities, including firefighter training, equipment, staffing and access to water. Classifications range from 1 to 10, with lower numbers indicating stronger fire protection.

Kevin Mangan, the High Springs Fire Department's fire administrator and public information officer, said the improved rating reflects the department's efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness and better protect residents.

One of the biggest factors behind the improvement was more consistent firefighter training and better documentation of those activities.

Mangan said training captain Kevin Pearson and the department's former fire chief emphasized the importance of regular training and keeping records of each session.

Even when firefighters practiced skills outside scheduled training, they were encouraged to document their work to demonstrate the department's preparedness during the ISO evaluation.

The department also worked closely with High Springs Public Works to inspect and maintain fire hydrants, address deficiencies and ensure firefighters have reliable access to water during emergencies.

Another important factor was the department's focus on community risk reduction.

These efforts include smoke detector assistance, fire safety education, bicycle helmet programs and child car seat safety services.

High Springs Fire Department Public Information Officer Kevin Mangan helps a camper operate a fire hose during a summer 2026 fire safety demonstration at Camp Kulaqua in High Springs, Florida. Campers practiced using the hose to knock down a cone as part of the department's community education efforts. (Courtesy of Camp Kulaqua)

Mangan said those initiatives helped the department achieve its improved classification.

"That was kind of the icing on the cake to push us from a 4 to a 3," Mangan said.

The improved rating could also affect how much residents pay for homeowners insurance.

Some insurance companies consider ISO ratings when determining homeowners insurance premiums because a community's fire-protection capabilities can influence the potential cost of property damage.

Mangan said homeowners should not assume the improved rating will automatically lower their insurance bills.

“There are some insurance companies that will look at your public protection class and base your rates off of that. Some do not,” Mangan said.

Mangan encouraged homeowners to contact their insurance providers to find out whether the improved rating could affect their premiums. The fire department can also provide letters verifying the new classification if an insurer requests documentation.

High Springs firefighter and EMT Alex Gutierrez prepares to be lowered into a manhole during a joint operation with the city's Public Works Department in spring 2026. The crews worked together to clear a clogged drainage system. (Photo by Kevin Mangan/High Springs Fire Department)

The department has already received inquiries from insurance agents seeking confirmation of the upcoming change, but Mangan said those agents have not indicated whether their customers will receive discounts.

Peter Molk, a law professor at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, said better fire protection could theoretically reduce insurance costs by limiting the severity of fire damage.

If firefighters can respond more effectively and prevent extensive damage, insurance companies could face lower claim costs.

Molk, whose research includes insurance law, said homeowners may see little change in their premiums because High Springs already had strong fire-protection infrastructure before the reclassification.

“My sense is that it would be a marginal impact, if any, that you would be able to detect,” he said.

The change could have a greater impact on commercial insurance, although Molk said the financial effects would depend on how insurers evaluate the improved classification.

For homeowners, the city's ISO rating is only one factor that can influence insurance premiums. Hurricane risk is a much bigger concern for Florida insurance companies and could outweigh any potential savings from better fire protection, according to Molk.

Changes in fire-protection classifications also generally flow through insurers' rating systems without requiring homeowners to submit extensive documentation, he said.

For homeowners looking to lower insurance costs, Molk recommended reviewing their coverage, considering different deductibles and comparing insurance companies because premiums can vary significantly.

Beyond potential insurance savings, Molk emphasized the importance of improved fire protection, pointing to “the lives that could be saved.”

For the High Springs Fire Department, the Class 3 designation represents recognition of its personnel's commitment to training, preparedness and community safety.

Mangan described the agency as a "small but mighty department" and credited the community for its continued support.

"This is a big deal for the department. This is the lowest rating that we've ever had," Mangan said. "And again, this is a testament to the dedication that all of our firefighters and our administrative staff have."