County program helps inmates overcome substance use. Here’s how.

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For months, Alachua County has focused on trying to aid inmates who struggle with opioid addiction and substance use, and now it’s trying to get mobile clinics to meet people where they are.

A partnership that began in February between the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Healthcare and Wellpath has been working to help inmates with drug dependencies by bringing medical care and counseling directly into the jail.

The program provides inmates with opioid use disorder access to medication, counseling and other medical support at no cost to them or the community.

At an event in the Meridian Healthcare’s Gainesville campus, officials announced they now have a mobile clinic that will make its way through various locations to provide additional care.

The next step, said Gade Duerksen, director of medication-assisted treatment at Meridian Healthcare is to expand the reach of the mobile clinic to head directly to inmates at local jails, particularly in communities without already established clinics.

“With our mobile vehicle, we can pretty much go anywhere in our 13-county surrounding area,” Duerksen said.

For years, multiple organizations have connected inmates with Meridian Healthcare, including through a program called Jail Bridge, which allowed clients to begin treatment while incarcerated and continue receiving care after their release.

“This program is different in that we actually go to the jail and provide the services,” said Ashley Brooks, chief operating officer at Meridian Healthcare.

Alachua County Sheriff Chad Scott speaks during the “Harvesting Hope” Medication-Assisted Treatment Open House hosted by Meridian Healthcare and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Gainesville. The event highlighted the community partnership’s efforts to expand access to addiction treatment and recovery services. (Valeria Havrylets/WUFT News)

Since the program began in February, 91 inmates have been screened, 51 have enrolled, 31 have received medical treatment and 23 have received peer support or counseling, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Department.

County leaders and healthcare advocates plan to continue to develop these programs for inmates across north central Florida. Here’s what to know about this program:

Connecting inmates with treatment

The process begins with an intake and medical screening at the Alachua County Jail.

Katie Burgins, a health service administrator for Wellpath at the jail, said most inmates report their substance use themselves. The information is sent to Meridian Healthcare, where staff review medical records to verify previous medications and treatments.

Meridian staff visit the jail up to three times a week, Burgins said. The process includes an in-person nursing assessment followed by an appointment with a medical provider through telehealth.

Burgins said any individual with opioid abuse disorder can be screened for the program. They then complete counseling and medical assessments to determine whether they are eligible to receive medication.

The approval process can take up to two weeks, she said. Once approved, a nurse delivers the medication to the jail. Depending on the individual’s treatment plan, medication can be provided through a monthly injection or oral medication.

The county partnership with the local hospital combines medication with counseling and other support services to help people manage opioid use disorder.

Preparing for life after jail

While beginning treatment during incarceration is an important first step, program officials said continuing care after release is one of the biggest challenges.

Returning to the community can bring new obstacles, including finding housing, keeping medical appointments and accessing support services. Without continued care, individuals may struggle to stay connected to treatment.

To help prevent interruptions in care, Meridian schedules follow-up appointments before participants are released. Staff also contact individuals who miss appointments through phone calls and letters, said Brooks.

Meridian Healthcare's mobile services vehicle is seen parked outside Meridian's Gainesville campus on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Currently used alongside existing treatment locations, the vehicle could eventually allow Meridian to provide substance use treatment in communities without permanent clinics, including Union County. (Valeria Havrylets/WUFT News)

Participants can receive additional assistance from caseworkers and peer support specialists, including help finding housing and navigating the criminal justice system.

But Brooks said continuing treatment ultimately depends on the person’s willingness to participate.

“If they’re not ready, we can’t make them,” Brooks said.

Next steps for the program’s expansion

The jail program is part of Meridian Healthcare’s broader effort to make addiction treatment more accessible throughout north central Florida.

The organization provides medication-assisted treatment locations in Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, Live Oak, Chiefland and Callahan, said Brooks. Through the state’s Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network, Meridian has also expanded some services into Bradford and Baker counties.

Leaders hope that the new vehicle can go to smaller counties without clinics, like Union County, Duerksen said.

Laura Rivera with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said many people entering the correctional system come from communities with limited access to healthcare.

“Many times when they get incarcerated, it’s the first time they are exposed to healthcare,” Rivera said.

By bringing treatment into the jail, Meridian and its partners are working to give inmates access to care before they return home.

“When these individuals have that level of care, they are returning to their communities and families healthier than when they left,” Rivera said.