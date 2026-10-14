Citrus County corrections officer arrested, charged with battery for excessive force on an inmate

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A CoreCivic corrections officer working in the Citrus County Detention Facility was arrested on Tuesday and charged with battery after an internal review found he used excessive force on an inmate.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a CoreCivic facility investigator initiated the review Monday after an inmate reported Corrections Officer Joshua Swanson hurt him.

After the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, a judge issued an arrest warrant.

The CoreCivic review reports the incident occurred on Oct. 6. Swanson approached a two-man cell with its lights off. After an inmate appeared to switch it on, Swanson placed him in handcuffs within about 15 seconds, the sheriff’s office said. The facility investigator reported Swanson did not take any defensive actions.

The sheriff’s office said Swanson attempted to remove the inmate from the cell, performing what was described as a “hip toss.” Then, he pinned the inmate “forcefully” to the ground.

When the inmate tried to move, the sheriff’s office said Swanson pressed his forearm into the inmate with “significant force,” which caused the inmate’s head to hit the floor.

The inmate described losing consciousness after being thrown to the ground.

Citrus County contracts with CoreCivic to run the detention facility.