League of Women Voters to host Alachua candidate forum ahead of April 14 election

After hosting a candidate forum for Newberry City Commission races, the League of Women Voters of Alachua County is preparing to hold another forum on Saturday, this time focused on candidates in Alachua.

The two forums are part of the organization’s effort to help voters across the county learn more about local candidates ahead of the April 14 election.

The Newberry forum, held March 29, featured candidates running for three City Commission seats in Groups 1, 2 and 3. The upcoming Alachua forum will focus on the Seat 3 race and will take place at noon at the Alachua Branch Library.

The nonpartisan organization has expanded its outreach beyond Gainesville in recent years, bringing candidate forums to smaller communities across the county as local elections approach.

“Candidate forums are important because it’s an opportunity for residents to become better informed about the candidates that are seeking to serve them,” said Gwendolyn Saffo, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Alachua County. “It also allows them to understand key local issues and actively participate in shaping the future of their community.”

Each forum follows a structured format designed to ensure fairness. A moderator leads the discussion, and candidates are asked a series of questions that organization members prepare in advance.

“The way the forum is structured is that there’s a moderator and the candidates are there, and we ask pre-structured questions that candidates have not seen beforehand,” Saffo said. “Each candidate gives an opening statement, answers questions and then provides a closing statement.”

Candidates are typically given about three minutes for opening remarks and two minutes to respond to each question. While audience members do not participate during the formal portion, they are invited to speak with candidates during a meet-and-greet after the event.

The League has hosted candidate forums in the Gainesville area for years but recently expanded to include surrounding communities such as Alachua and Newberry. Saffo said the goal is to ensure voters across the county have access to reliable, nonpartisan information.

“We’re not only focusing on greater Gainesville, but also the outlying areas to make sure they are informed about what’s going on in their local communities,” she said.

Although the organization does not track whether the forums directly increase voter turnout, Saffo said residents consistently attend to learn more about candidates and the issues affecting their communities.

The League of Women Voters operates as a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse candidates or political parties. Its mission centers on voter education and civic engagement.

“Our mission is to educate the public and strengthen democracy in a nonpartisan way,” Saffo said. “We want to make sure people understand the issues and are informed when they vote.”

For some residents, those forums offer a valuable opportunity to hear directly from candidates.

Patricia Randall, who attended the Newberry forum, said the event helped her better understand the candidates and their positions.

“It gave me a chance to actually hear them speak for themselves instead of just reading about them,” Randall said. “You get a better sense of who they are and what they stand for.”

Randall said the forum allowed her to compare candidates more clearly and feel more confident heading into the election.

“I felt like I got to know the candidates better,” she said. “It makes a difference when you can hear how they answer questions and talk about the issues.”

She said she plans to attend future forums to continue learning about candidates before voting.

The forums are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed on the League’s Facebook page, with recordings available afterward.

Saffo encouraged residents to take advantage of the opportunity to engage with candidates and become more involved in their communities.

“It’s important to be civically engaged,” she said. “Voting affects each of us in the community.”

More information is available on the League of Women Voters of Alachua County website and Facebook page.

