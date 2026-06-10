Gainesville stunt camp helps athletes build skills, confidence and teamwork

A Gainesville cheer gym is helping young athletes sharpen their skills this summer through a stunt camp led by coaches, instructors and experienced cheerleaders.

RADD Sports’ stunt camp focuses on training, teamwork and leadership while giving participants an opportunity to learn from athletes who have competed at elevated levels of the sport.

Training sessions include stunting, tumbling and other drills designed to help athletes improve technique and build confidence.

For many campers, the sport offers more than physical activity.

“I love cheer because I love the thrill of the competitions,” said cheerleader Daniel Alonso.

Others say the friendships keep them coming back.

“I love the music and the energy and just like having fun with my friends,” said Laura Alonso.

Participants also pointed to the life skills they gain through cheer.

“It helps me and my teammates with coordination and teamwork,” said Lexi Roberts.

“I get to see my friends,” added Ella Conlon.

Athletes said the camp helps them develop confidence, strength and teamwork.

“I like doing stunts and tumbling and stuff,” said Ana Bittar.

“It’s a team sport,” said Harper Holmes.

“And like it’s a team,” added Abigail Schmit.

For Maria Laura Bittar, learning from experienced athletes and coaches is one of the biggest benefits.

“I like the people and the coaches,” she said.

Richard Blalock is involved with RADD Sports because he wants young athletes to have opportunities like those his daughter experienced through cheer.

“Wanting these kids to be able to have the experience that she had, but also what we’re trying to do is show the parents and the kids that there is a pathway through this sport to college,” Blalock said.

His daughter, Katelyn Blalock, is a four-time national champion and former USF cheerleader. She now helps teach and train athletes at the same gym where she got her start.

“Just seeing them learn, seeing them grow, seeing them accomplish the goals that they wanted,” Katelyn Blalock said.

She is also helping mentor younger coaches, including 17-year-old Alina Martin.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to help them move on with their life, get more confident,” Martin said.

Camp leaders say their goal is to help athletes improve their skills while building confidence that extends beyond the gym.

The current stunt camp runs through June 12. Organizers say another camp is planned for July.