New flesh-eating bacteria case found in Marion County

A new case of flesh-eating bacteria has been reported in Marion County, the Florida Department of Health said.

The Florida Department of Health says its a case of Vibrio vulnificus, which is a bacteria commonly found in warm coastal waters.

It can infect people through open wounds or by consuming raw shellfish — especially oysters. State health officials say Florida has six cases this year, which is double the number of last year.

The infection is rare, with roughly 100 to 200 infections in the United States each year. Florida tends to see higher rates of infection after hurricanes like 2024's Hurricane Helene, where Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties saw 82 cases on the year.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, vomiting and severe wound infections. In certain cases, the disease can make it into the bloodstream.

According to the University of Florida's Emerging Pathogens Institute, Florida is a hot spot for this bacteria. Consistent warm temperatures and warm water create conditions for it to thrive.

People with weakened immune systems, especially those with liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV or high levels of iron in the blood, are most at-risk of contracting it.

If there's possible risk of infection or you have symptoms, head to the emergency room immediately, the Cleveland Clinic advises. There, doctors would administer antibiotics and treat the wound site to prevent the infection's spread, according to the pathogens institute.

Health officials recommend avoiding warm coastal waters if you have an open wound and thoroughly cooking shellfish before eating it. Additionally, disinfect all surfaces that come into contact with raw or undercooked shellfish.