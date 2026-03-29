Photo gallery: Images from the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville
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A child holding a sign walks down Southwest Depot Avenue toward Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., alongside hundreds of other protesters during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Jennifer Webb carries a sign as she walks down Southwest Sixth Street alongside protesters in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Protesters gather around the speakers and performers at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla., underneath a sign that reads, “Love Is Strong Stop Murder Stop War,” on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Kirk Moss holds the main stick of a large puppet created by Glenn Terry that resembles President Donald Trump in Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Jhani, 13, dances to live music at the "No Kings "protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Nancy Shepard leans out of her 1969 Cadillac to high‑five her friend as her husband, Al Cockrell, drives down Southwest Sixth Street in Gainesville, Fla., for the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Jeannie Necessary writes her response to the question “How is the current political climate affecting me?” on a sign at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. “I lost my job because of the BBB.” Necessary was a PSE Coordinator for SNAP-Ed, whose funding was cut in the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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A large crowd gathers at Cora P. Roberson Park for the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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A Gainesville Police officer stands along the roadway as protesters walk by during the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Protesters carry signs and chant as they walk from the Cade Museum to Cora P. Roberson Park for the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Rev. Dr. Gary Neal sings an emotional rendition of “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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A protester holds a sign while walking their bike down Southwest Depot Avenue toward Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Two men pound on bongos and a snare drum in response to a speaker addressing protesters gathered in Cora Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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A woman shouts a chant while marching with roughly 200 protesters down Southwest Depot Avenue toward Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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A car parked near Cora P. Roberson Park has signs posted on the window in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026 for the "No Kings" protest. One sign reads, “We believe in peace.” (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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A person shouts a chant while marching with other protesters down Southwest Depot Avenue Street toward Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Carol Granger holds a sign that reads, “In my fighting fascism era,” at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Protesters begin to flood into Cora P. Roberson park in Gainesville, Fla., with tents, food, live music and guest speakers, on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Shana “Banana” Smith performs with the band Weeds of Eden at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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David Mathia holds up an upside‑down American flag while making a peace sign as he marches down Southwest Depot Avenue toward Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Harriett Rowe knits a red hat at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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Two of Glenn Terry’s puppet creations loom over Southwest Sixth Street in Gainesville, Fla., for the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Chris Norley rests under a tree in Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Nemo Omen sits next to protest signs at the "No Kings" protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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A dog named Salli dons a sign on her back and bunny ears on her head as she pants and walks down Southwest Sixth Street alongside protesters in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Aubree Suarez holds a sign at Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Roberto McGrath smiles as he holds a sign along Southwest Sixth Street at the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Two retrievers named Buster and Poncho stick together at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
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A speaker addresses protesters gathered at Cora P. Roberson Park in Gainesville, Fla., during the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
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Les Husband dons an eagle mask as he raises a flag and a sign for the third nationwide “No Kings” protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026, along Southwest Sixth Street in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Gainesville joined cities across the United States in hosting a “No Kings” march and rally on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Cade Museum next to Depot Park before marching down Southwest Depot Avenue to Cora P. Roberson Park, where musicians like Weeds of Eden and community speakers addressed the crowd.
Participants of all ages carried homemade signs or dressed in costumes.