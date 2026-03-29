Photo gallery: Images from the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville

7 of 30 — 07 032826 No Kings III Protest HM 11.JPG

Jeannie Necessary writes her response to the question “How is the current political climate affecting me?” on a sign at the "No Kings" protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. “I lost my job because of the BBB.” Necessary was a PSE Coordinator for SNAP-Ed, whose funding was cut in the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)