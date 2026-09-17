Conservationist discusses Florida's upcoming bear hunt

This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

Florida has once again opened permit applications for a black bear hunt in December. But conservationists say a hunt isn't the answer.

Later, a Columbia County Public Library program is helping young adults get a high school degree.

Plus, a new edition of our occasional series Snap Chats - where we talk to photographers about a favorite photo they've taken.