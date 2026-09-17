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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Conservationist discusses Florida's upcoming bear hunt

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published September 17, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
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This is The Rundown from WUFT News, exploring our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • Florida has once again opened permit applications for a black bear hunt in December. But conservationists say a hunt isn't the answer.
  • Later, a Columbia County Public Library program is helping young adults get a high school degree.
  • Plus, a new edition of our occasional series Snap Chats - where we talk to photographers about a favorite photo they've taken.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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