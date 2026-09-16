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Constellation Conversation: Retired NASA astronaut shares what it's like up there

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

For thousands of years, humans looked up at the night sky and wondered “What’s up there?”

To try to answer that question, we’re back with another part of our occasional series called Constellation Conversation.

Today we hear from a retired NASA astronaut who served on two space missions, and who currently works at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

He tells us about his view from a rocket ship.

Winston Scott is a retired NASA astronaut who served the space missions, Endeavor and Columbia.
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Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

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