Constellation Conversation: Retired NASA astronaut shares what it's like up there

For thousands of years, humans looked up at the night sky and wondered “What’s up there?”

To try to answer that question, we’re back with another part of our occasional series called Constellation Conversation.

Today we hear from a retired NASA astronaut who served on two space missions, and who currently works at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

He tells us about his view from a rocket ship.

Winston Scott is a retired NASA astronaut who served the space missions, Endeavor and Columbia.