Sierra Club member explains why group is against Florida black bear hunt

Applications for Florida’s 2026 black bear hunt opened last Friday.

Marion County is home to part of the Ocala National Forest, an area known for its large black bear population.

That's according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The area will be open to hunting this December.

Last year’s hunt was the first one allowed since 2015. Florida Fish and Wildlife says 52 bears were culled back then. But the decision to allow bear hunting in the state has been controversial.

Supporters argue it helps manage bear populations and reduces the risk of violent human-bear interaction, but opponents argue the state should use non-lethal options to address bear populations such as better trash management.

One of the groups opposed is the Sierra Club.

They're encouraging people to enter the permit lottery, even if they have no plans to hunt.

Sarah Younger is part of the Sierra Club's conservation committee.

WUFT’s Candy Fontana Verde asked her recently why they oppose the hunt.

