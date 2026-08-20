WUFT Investigation: Inland communities left out of state flood funding

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

A six-month investigation found that while inland communities have faced significant flooding in recent years, a state resilience program spent almost all of its dollars on the coast.

Later, Florida is on track to surpass last year's record number of child drowning deaths -- what is the state doing to prevent that.

Plus, we asked UF students what songs they keep returning to, again and again.