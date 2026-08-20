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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

WUFT Investigation: Inland communities left out of state flood funding

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published August 20, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • A six-month investigation found that while inland communities have faced significant flooding in recent years, a state resilience program spent almost all of its dollars on the coast.
  • Later, Florida is on track to surpass last year's record number of child drowning deaths -- what is the state doing to prevent that.
  • Plus, we asked UF students what songs they keep returning to, again and again.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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