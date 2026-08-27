Looking ahead to Florida's midterm election, and UF bans Krishna Lunch
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:
- After Florida's primary election last week, what can voters expect as we move closer to the November general election?
- Later, the University of Florida officially banned Krishna House from serving lunch on campus. How are they responding?
- Plus, with e-scooters growing in popularity, how can riders stay safe while zipping around town?