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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Looking ahead to Florida's midterm election, and UF bans Krishna Lunch

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published August 27, 2026 at 1:38 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • After Florida's primary election last week, what can voters expect as we move closer to the November general election?
  • Later, the University of Florida officially banned Krishna House from serving lunch on campus. How are they responding?
  • Plus, with e-scooters growing in popularity, how can riders stay safe while zipping around town?
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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