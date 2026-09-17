Snap Chats: The story of this stunning shot of Florida's state wildflower

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It’s time for another segment of Snap Chats. That’s our conversations with photographers when we ask them to describe a recent or favorite photo.

Today, Gainesville photographer Jessica Marie Francis.

She recently traveled just a few miles north of the University of Florida campus to take pictures of some flowers known as Coreopsis.

Here is her story about one particular photo she took of the flowers.