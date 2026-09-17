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Snap Chats: The story of this stunning shot of Florida's state wildflower

WUFT | By Amelia Carlton O'Leary
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:21 AM EDT
A field of coreopsis flowers blooms north of Gainesville.
Jessica Marie Francis
A field of coreopsis flowers blooms north of Gainesville.
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It’s time for another segment of Snap Chats. That’s our conversations with photographers when we ask them to describe a recent or favorite photo.

Today, Gainesville photographer Jessica Marie Francis.

She recently traveled just a few miles north of the University of Florida campus to take pictures of some flowers known as Coreopsis.

Here is her story about one particular photo she took of the flowers.
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Heard It On WUFT-FM PlantsphotographyNorth Central Florida
Amelia Carlton O'Leary
Amelia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Amelia Carlton O'Leary

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