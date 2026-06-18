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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Suwannee sturgeon, a local author and a new Hollywood AI scam

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • A sturgeon jumping frenzy on the Suwannee River is coming to an end.
  • Later, a new, AI-powered scam is hitting Hollywood casting directors and actors. That story from Marketplace Tech.
  • Plus, WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with a local author about her award-winning book of personal essays about her life as a disabled lesbian activist.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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