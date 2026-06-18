Suwannee sturgeon, a local author and a new Hollywood AI scam

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



A sturgeon jumping frenzy on the Suwannee River is coming to an end.

Later, a new, AI-powered scam is hitting Hollywood casting directors and actors. That story from Marketplace Tech.

Plus, WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with a local author about her award-winning book of personal essays about her life as a disabled lesbian activist.