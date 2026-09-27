This episode features Elder Options and the services they provide to a 16-county service area in North Central Florida. Elder Options’ mission is to ensure that communities have a trusted and unbiased place to turn for information, resources and assistance. They advocate for and cooperatively work with communities to strengthen support systems and create new and innovative service options that focus on personal choice and independence.

Debbie Sahay, Director of Operations and Lisa Kanerak, Director of Marketing and Communications, share information on their available services including caregiver training and support, the Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders or SHINE program and the new ANCHOR program offering affordable options and services tailored to support independent living by working with clients and families to help them achieve healthier lives and increased well-being. They also remind listeners that November is National Family Caregiver Month.

Elder Options

Helpline: 800-262-2243

Elder Options: agingresources.org

Anchor Program: anchorncf.com

