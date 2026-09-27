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Tell Me About It

Elder Options

By Sue Wagner
Published September 27, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Elder Options

This episode features Elder Options and the services they provide to a 16-county service area in North Central Florida. Elder Options’ mission is to ensure that communities have a trusted and unbiased place to turn for information, resources and assistance. They advocate for and cooperatively work with communities to strengthen support systems and create new and innovative service options that focus on personal choice and independence.

Debbie Sahay, Director of Operations and Lisa Kanerak, Director of Marketing and Communications, share information on their available services including caregiver training and support, the Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders or SHINE program and the new ANCHOR program offering affordable options and services tailored to support independent living by working with clients and families to help them achieve healthier lives and increased well-being. They also remind listeners that November is National Family Caregiver Month.

Elder Options 
Helpline: 800-262-2243
Elder Options: agingresources.org
Anchor Program: anchorncf.com

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
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