Sherrilene Classen – The Trail Within

Sherrilene Classen

Today’s episode features Sherrilene Classen, University of Florida Professor Emerita, occupational therapist, founder of Sacred Summit and author of a new book, The Trail Within. The book focuses on her solo journey on one of the most rugged and beautiful sections of the Appalachian Trail and explores the internal journey that unfolds when familiar comforts, routines and expectations fall away. Classen shares that her trek began one day after retiring from her 42-year career. She knew it would be a physical challenge, but the experience turned into a profound spiritual pilgrimage – one that revealed the power of surrender, the gift of engagement and the grace that motivates even during the hardest moments.

Classen shares information on the importance of hiking preparation, safety and awareness as well as her upcoming book talk on Oct. 10 at the Blues Creek Clubhouse in Gainesville. At the event, she will focus on the impact of her journey and the value of examining relationships and the willingness to keep moving forward even when you want to stop.

“The Trail Within” Book Launch and Signing

Oct. 10 at 1 and 3 p.m.

Blues Creek Clubhouse

7498 NW 59th Street

Gainesville

Registration required: www.yoursacredsummit.com/sherrileneclassen