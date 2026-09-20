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Tell Me About It

Sherrilene Classen – The Trail Within

By Sue Wagner
Published September 20, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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The Trail Within book cover.
Author Sherrilene Classen hiking the Appalachian Trail.
Sherrilene Classen

Today’s episode features Sherrilene Classen, University of Florida Professor Emerita, occupational therapist, founder of Sacred Summit and author of a new book, The Trail Within. The book focuses on her solo journey on one of the most rugged and beautiful sections of the Appalachian Trail and explores the internal journey that unfolds when familiar comforts, routines and expectations fall away. Classen shares that her trek began one day after retiring from her 42-year career. She knew it would be a physical challenge, but the experience turned into a profound spiritual pilgrimage – one that revealed the power of surrender, the gift of engagement and the grace that motivates even during the hardest moments.

Classen shares information on the importance of hiking preparation, safety and awareness as well as her upcoming book talk on Oct. 10 at the Blues Creek Clubhouse in Gainesville. At the event, she will focus on the impact of her journey and the value of examining relationships and the willingness to keep moving forward even when you want to stop.

“The Trail Within” Book Launch and Signing
Oct. 10 at 1 and 3 p.m.
Blues Creek Clubhouse
7498 NW 59th Street
Gainesville
Registration required: www.yoursacredsummit.com/sherrileneclassen

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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