University of Florida Performing Arts Fall 2026 Season

This episode features University of Florida Performing Arts located in the UF Cultural Plaza in Gainesville. Their facilities include the Phillips Center, the Black Box Theatre and the Baughman Center. Since opening in 1992, the program has featured some of the most established and emerging national and international artists including Tony Bennett, Itzhak Perlman, Ray Charles, the Alvin Alley Dance Theater and many others. The 2026-27 season, from September 18, 2026, through April 2027, includes incredible classical, jazz, orchestral, popular, Broadway theater, dancing and spoken word performances. Many will perform in the intimate Upstage format, in the full hall or Squitieri Theater.

UFPA Director Brian Jose offers the inside scoop and a glimpse of the upcoming season featuring 40 different performances, how to join the affiliate program and get tickets and more information on Upstage productions that allow both the performer and the audience to enjoy the experience in a jazz club setting.

University of Florida Performing Arts

Phillips Center in UF Cultural Plaza

3201 Hull Road

Gainesville

www.performingarts.ufl.edu

Box Office: 352-392-2787 or 800-905-2787

