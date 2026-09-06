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Tell Me About It

University of Florida Campaign for Charities 2026

By Sue Wagner
Published September 6, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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This episode features UF Assistant Vice President of Community Relations and 2026 University of Florida Campaign for Charities Director Karen Thomas. This year’s campaign features 86 participating agencies from the United Way of North Central Florida, Community Health Charities of Florida and other independent agencies. To participate, agencies must be a verified nonprofit organization and must address health, social service, diversity, relief, development or environmental issues of local importance. The general campaign runs from Sept. 28 through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1. Faculty, staff, students and members of the community donations via cash, check, credit card or UF payroll deduction will be accepted during the campaign. More details are available at ufcc.ufl.edu.

UFCC Director Karen Thomas shares information on the importance of the campaign, the agencies involved, special fundraising events and just how easy is to donate to a good cause.

UF Campaign for Charities General Campaign
Sept. 28-Dec. 1
https://www.ufcc.ufl.edu

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
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