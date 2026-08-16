This episode features a year-long initiative that invites faculty to explore assessment practices that are authentic, learner-centered and responsive to an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled future. The University of Florida Retooling Assessment Initiative, a collaboration between the AI2 Center, the Center for Teaching Excellence and the UFIT Center for Instructional Technology and Training, positions AI technology as a catalyst for critically examining assessment systems and redesigning them to better align with how students learn, demonstrate understanding and prepare for professional practice.

Center for Teaching Excellence Director Alexandra Bitton-Bailey, AI2 Center Hans van Oostrom and UFIT CITT Associate Director Ryan Yang discuss the initiative, share AI concerns and how they will work to create evaluations that are more meaningful and aligned with effective learning practices.

Retooling Assessment Initiative: citt.it.ufl.edu

AI² S Squared Center: ai.ufl.edu/about/the-ai-center

UF Center for Teaching Excellence: teach.ufl.edu

UFIT CITT: citt.it.ufl.edu