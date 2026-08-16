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Tell Me About It

University of Florida Retooling Assessment Initiative

By Sue Wagner
Published August 16, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Alexandra Bitton-Bailey, Hans van Oostrom, Glenn Richards, Sue Wagner, and Ryan Yang.
Matt Abramson
Alexandra Bitton-Bailey, Hans van Oostrom, Glenn Richards, Sue Wagner, and Ryan Yang.

This episode features a year-long initiative that invites faculty to explore assessment practices that are authentic, learner-centered and responsive to an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled future. The University of Florida Retooling Assessment Initiative, a collaboration between the AI2 Center, the Center for Teaching Excellence and the UFIT Center for Instructional Technology and Training, positions AI technology as a catalyst for critically examining assessment systems and redesigning them to better align with how students learn, demonstrate understanding and prepare for professional practice.

Center for Teaching Excellence Director Alexandra Bitton-Bailey, AI2 Center Hans van Oostrom and UFIT CITT Associate Director Ryan Yang discuss the initiative, share AI concerns and how they will work to create evaluations that are more meaningful and aligned with effective learning practices.

Retooling Assessment Initiative: citt.it.ufl.edu
AI² S Squared Center: ai.ufl.edu/about/the-ai-center
UF Center for Teaching Excellence: teach.ufl.edu
UFIT CITT: citt.it.ufl.edu

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
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