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Tell Me About It

North Central Florida Community Center

By Sue Wagner
Published June 21, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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North Central Florida Community Center

The North Central Florida Community Center, in the former YMCA facility at 5201 NW 34th Boulevard in Gainesville, is featured. At the Center, the staff and board believe that a strong community starts with a healthy, active lifestyle. It’s more than just a gym – it’s a gathering place for people of all ages to connect, grow and thrive. Facilities and programs include a gym, group training, a heated pool, indoor pickle ball courts, a basketball court, free weights, cardiovascular strength equipment, personal training and senior fitness classes. General membership plans are available for adults, students and families as well as plans for the pool and pickleball courts. Several insurance programs are also accepted.

Director of Operations E.J. Soft shares information on volunteer and partnership opportunities at the nonprofit center. He emphasized that the state-of-the-art gym and versatile community spaces are designed to welcome everyone – from beginners to seasoned athletes, to families to seniors. Join a fun class, drop in for a game, or take advantage of the wellness workshops. At the Center there is always a way to move, learn, and connect.

North Central Florida Community Center
5201 NW 34th Boulevard
Gainesville
(352) 374-9622
info@ncflcommunitycenter.org
Website: ncflcommunitycenter.org

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
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