Tell Me About It

V. Jane Windsor - “The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser”

By Sue Wagner
Published September 21, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser book
V. Jane Windsor
V. Jane Windsor

This episode features author, photojournalist and University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications alumna V. Jane Windsor and her new book “The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser.” The new book chronicles the life and visionary art of Gainesville’s Hippodrome State Theatre designer Lorelei Esser who passed away in 2020. The book captures Esser’s journey as an artist and cultural activist who transformed found materials—wood, metal, glass, plastic—into evocative works reflecting memory and sustainability. Windsor’s five-year labor of love weaves together Esser’s sculptures, doodles, journal entries, and recaps her 15-year tenure at the Hippodrome State Theatre in Gainesville.

Windsor has coordinated an exhibit of Esser’s art for an opening at the Black C Gallery during GFAA Art Walk in downtown Gainesville on Sept. 26. There will also be a book launch at the Lynx Bookstore on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. The free public event will include an introduction by Windsor, a brief video of Esser’s creative process, a Q&A, and a book signing.

Art Exhibition
Date: Sept. 26
Time: 7-10 p.m.
Location: Black C Art, 210 SW 2nd Ave., Gainesville

Book Release Event
Date: Oct. 1
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Location: The Lynx Bookstore, 1024 SE 4th St, Gainesville

More about the work of Lorelei Esser at www.loreleiesser.com

Lorelei Esser
1 of 3  — LoreleiEsser.jpeg
Lorelei Esser
Open pages in the book, "The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser"
2 of 3  — OpenBook1.jpeg
Open pages in the book, "The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser"
Open pages in the book, "The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser"
3 of 3  — OpenBook2.jpeg
Open pages in the book, "The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser"

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
