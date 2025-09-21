V. Jane Windsor - “The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser”

V. Jane Windsor

This episode features author, photojournalist and University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications alumna V. Jane Windsor and her new book “The Sustainable Spirit: The Art of Lorelei Esser.” The new book chronicles the life and visionary art of Gainesville’s Hippodrome State Theatre designer Lorelei Esser who passed away in 2020. The book captures Esser’s journey as an artist and cultural activist who transformed found materials—wood, metal, glass, plastic—into evocative works reflecting memory and sustainability. Windsor’s five-year labor of love weaves together Esser’s sculptures, doodles, journal entries, and recaps her 15-year tenure at the Hippodrome State Theatre in Gainesville.

Windsor has coordinated an exhibit of Esser’s art for an opening at the Black C Gallery during GFAA Art Walk in downtown Gainesville on Sept. 26. There will also be a book launch at the Lynx Bookstore on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. The free public event will include an introduction by Windsor, a brief video of Esser’s creative process, a Q&A, and a book signing.

Art Exhibition

Date: Sept. 26

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Location: Black C Art, 210 SW 2nd Ave., Gainesville

Book Release Event

Date: Oct. 1

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: The Lynx Bookstore, 1024 SE 4th St, Gainesville

More about the work of Lorelei Esser at www.loreleiesser.com