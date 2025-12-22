WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best study tips to stay focused

WUFT | By May Hu
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:43 AM EST

Think back to when you were a student. Late-night study sessions, highlighters in hand, maybe a little too much caffeine.

Everyone had their own way to prepare for exams. But how do today’s students at the University of Florida stay focused and study in a world full of distractions?

To find out how students keep their focus when exam week hits, we asked WUFT’s May Hu to head out across the University of Florida campus and ask the question: “What are some of your best study tips?”

Listen to the story.

Tags
Heard It On WUFT-FM University of Florida
May Hu
May is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by May Hu

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required