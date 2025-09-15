WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

UF Campaign for Charities

By Sue Wagner
Published September 15, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
UFCC Gators Give

This episode features UF Community Relations Director Karen Thomas and the 2025 University of Florida Campaign for Charities (UFCC). One hundred charities are participating in the 2025 campaign including those from the United Way of North Central Florida, Community Health Charities of Florida as well as other independent agencies. To participate, agencies must be a verified nonprofit organization and must address health, social service, diversity, relief, development or environmental issues of local importance. The general campaign runs from Sept. 29 through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. Faculty, staff, students and members of the community can donate via cash, check, credit card or UF payroll deduction.

UFCC Coordinator Karen Thomas shares information on the importance of the campaign, the agencies involved, special fundraising events and just how easy it is to donate to a good cause.

UF Campaign for Charities
More details are available at www.ufcc.ufl.edu

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required