This episode features UF Community Relations Director Karen Thomas and the 2025 University of Florida Campaign for Charities (UFCC). One hundred charities are participating in the 2025 campaign including those from the United Way of North Central Florida, Community Health Charities of Florida as well as other independent agencies. To participate, agencies must be a verified nonprofit organization and must address health, social service, diversity, relief, development or environmental issues of local importance. The general campaign runs from Sept. 29 through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. Faculty, staff, students and members of the community can donate via cash, check, credit card or UF payroll deduction.

UFCC Coordinator Karen Thomas shares information on the importance of the campaign, the agencies involved, special fundraising events and just how easy it is to donate to a good cause.

UF Campaign for Charities

More details are available at www.ufcc.ufl.edu